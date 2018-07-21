HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 earlier this week in India at a price of Rs 10,499 and the smartphone finally goes on sale today.

Available in three colour combinations — Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron, the Nokia 3.1 will be available beginning today on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com. There are a bunch of offers for early buyers as well.

Consumers who will be buying the Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10 percent cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Customers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm.

If you are an ICICI Bank credit or debit card holder, you get a 5 percent cashback while Idea and Vodafone consumers also get specific offers. On a recharge of Rs 149 pack, users get 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS (per day) for 28 days. Further, consumers upgrading from a 2G or a 3G phone to the new Nokia 3.1 will get 1 GB of data per day for 28 days. If you are a heavy user, for a recharge of Rs 595, you will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 18 GB data for 6 months.

As far as specifications of the Nokia 3.1 are concerned, it features a 5.2-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage which is further expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Inside, it packs a MediaTek 6750N chipset and features a 13 MP camera unit on the back and an 8 MP f/2.0 aperture wide-angle lens on the front for selfies. Battery duties are handled by a 2,990 mAh unit inside.