Saturday, July 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 July, 2018 10:42 IST

Nokia 3.1 goes on sale today in outlets and online on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com

The Nokia 3.1 features a 5.2-inch HD display and comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 earlier this week in India at a price of Rs 10,499 and the smartphone finally goes on sale today.

Available in three colour combinations — Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron, the Nokia 3.1 will be available beginning today on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com. There are a bunch of offers for early buyers as well.

Nokia 3.1 launched in India. Image: Nokia India

Nokia 3.1 launched in India. Image: Nokia India

Consumers who will be buying the Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10 percent cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Customers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm.

If you are an ICICI Bank credit or debit card holder, you get a 5 percent cashback while Idea and Vodafone consumers also get specific offers. On a recharge of Rs 149 pack, users get 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS (per day) for 28 days. Further, consumers upgrading from a 2G or a 3G phone to the new Nokia 3.1 will get 1 GB of data per day for 28 days. If you are a heavy user, for a recharge of Rs 595, you will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 18 GB data for 6 months.

As far as specifications of the Nokia 3.1 are concerned, it features a 5.2-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage which is further expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Inside, it packs a MediaTek 6750N chipset and features a 13 MP camera unit on the back and an 8 MP f/2.0 aperture wide-angle lens on the front for selfies. Battery duties are handled by a 2,990 mAh unit inside.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 with Android Go and 5.2-inch display launched in India at Rs 10,499

Jul 19, 2018

Nokia X6

HMD to finally introduce the Nokia X6 outside China but as the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Jul 07, 2018

Nokia X5

HMD Global confirms the launch of Nokia X5 on 18 July in China

Jul 17, 2018

Nokia

After TENAA listing, teaser suggests Nokia X5 set for China launch on 11 July

Jul 09, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 may soon be coming to the global market: Report

Jul 17, 2018

Nokia X5

Nokia X5 likely to launch in China, expected to house MediaTek Helio P60 chipset

Jul 11, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018