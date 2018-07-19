Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 July, 2018 18:57 IST

Nokia 3.1 with Android Go and 5.2-inch display launched in India at Rs 10,499

Nokia 3.1 has an 18:9 aspect ratio, a 5.2-inch display and comes in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage.

Finnish company HMD Global, which sells the iconic Nokia brand of phones, launched the Nokia 3.1 smartphone in India for Rs 10,499, on 19 July.

The affordable 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone with 5.2-inch HD Plus display gives more content at one glance, while the 2.5D curved display is protected by damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. In terms of storage, the device is available in a 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded upto 256 GB using a memory card.

"India is one of our top markets and Indian consumers, a top priority for us. We work to constantly enhance the experience on our phones to better suit the everyday needs of our consumers," Ajey Mehta, vice president and country head India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia 3.1 launched in India. Image: Nokia Website

Nokia 3.1 launched in India. Image: Nokia Website

"Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone is designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce a further refined Nokia 3.1 smartphone," Mehta added.

The device offers access to Google services like the Google Assistant and the delivers an Android experience with Android One OS.

The Nokia 3.1 runs MediaTek 6750 chipset and in terms of camera, it has a 13 MP camera unit at the rear with autofocus. On the front the phone has an 8 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture with an 84.6-degree wide-angle lens.

According to the company, the device has a 50 percent performance boost as compared to the previous generation.

Coming to the availability, the Nokia 3.1 will be available starting July 21 at retailers and on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com.

There are a bunch offers that the users can avail. Consumers who will be buying the Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10% cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Customers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm.

The customers who will be using their ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card will get a 5% cashback and, Idea and Vodafone consumers will get specific offers. On a recharge of Rs 149 pack, they will get 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS [er day for 28 days.

Further, consumers upgrading from a 2G or a 3G phone to the new Nokia 3.1 will get 1GB data per day for 28 days. On a recharge of Rs 595, consumers will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 18 GB data for 6 months.

The phone is available in three colour combinations, Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron.

With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

Nokia X6

HMD to finally introduce the Nokia X6 outside China but as the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Jul 07, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant to give you an overview of your day with 'visual snapshot'

Jul 18, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global chief hints at WhatsApp support coming to Nokia's banana phone

Jul 06, 2018

Nokia X5

HMD Global confirms the launch of Nokia X5 on 18 July in China

Jul 17, 2018

Nokia

After TENAA listing, teaser suggests Nokia X5 set for China launch on 11 July

Jul 09, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 may soon be coming to the global market: Report

Jul 17, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018