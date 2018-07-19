Finnish company HMD Global, which sells the iconic Nokia brand of phones, launched the Nokia 3.1 smartphone in India for Rs 10,499, on 19 July.

The affordable 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone with 5.2-inch HD Plus display gives more content at one glance, while the 2.5D curved display is protected by damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. In terms of storage, the device is available in a 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded upto 256 GB using a memory card.

"India is one of our top markets and Indian consumers, a top priority for us. We work to constantly enhance the experience on our phones to better suit the everyday needs of our consumers," Ajey Mehta, vice president and country head India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone is designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce a further refined Nokia 3.1 smartphone," Mehta added.

The device offers access to Google services like the Google Assistant and the delivers an Android experience with Android One OS.

The Nokia 3.1 runs MediaTek 6750 chipset and in terms of camera, it has a 13 MP camera unit at the rear with autofocus. On the front the phone has an 8 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture with an 84.6-degree wide-angle lens.

According to the company, the device has a 50 percent performance boost as compared to the previous generation.

Coming to the availability, the Nokia 3.1 will be available starting July 21 at retailers and on Paytm Mall and Nokia.com.

There are a bunch offers that the users can avail. Consumers who will be buying the Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will get 10% cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Customers will additionally get two Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm.

The customers who will be using their ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card will get a 5% cashback and, Idea and Vodafone consumers will get specific offers. On a recharge of Rs 149 pack, they will get 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS [er day for 28 days.

Further, consumers upgrading from a 2G or a 3G phone to the new Nokia 3.1 will get 1GB data per day for 28 days. On a recharge of Rs 595, consumers will get unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 18 GB data for 6 months.

The phone is available in three colour combinations, Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron.

With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service