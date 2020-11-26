FP Trending

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.4 in India. Taking to Twitter Nokia Mobile India shared, "The wait is finally over. Nokia 2.4 is here and it is packed with powerful performance and looks. Pre-book now at https://nokia.ly/2U5Q9LE." As per the tweet, the Nokia 2.4 is available in three colour variants and is priced at Rs 10,399. As per the Nokia website, the Nokia 2.4 has a 4,500 mAh2 AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that prioritises power for the apps ones use most.

The device has a 6.5" HD+ fill display along with a selfie notch to maximise screen experience and a fingerprint sensor, as well as an AI face unlock for privacy and security.

The device has a 3D Nano-textured cover and a Nordic finish. The phone also has Google Assistant to manage tasks, create lists and get directions on the go.

As per the website, Nokia 2.4 is ready for Android 11 and beyond so you can look forward to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood.

When it comes to camera, the Nokia 2.4 has a 13 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a LED Rear Flash. In front, it has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver and 2 microphones.