Thursday, November 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 10,399

Nokia 2.4 features a dual-camera setup at the back that houses a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.


FP TrendingNov 26, 2020 17:12:24 IST

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.4 in India. Taking to Twitter Nokia Mobile India shared, "The wait is finally over. Nokia 2.4 is here and it is packed with powerful performance and looks. Pre-book now at https://nokia.ly/2U5Q9LE." As per the tweet, the Nokia 2.4 is available in three colour variants and is priced at Rs 10,399. As per the Nokia website, the Nokia 2.4 has a 4,500 mAh2 AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that prioritises power for the apps ones use most.

Nokia 2.4 with a 4,500 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 10,399

Nokia 2.4

The device has a 6.5" HD+ fill display along with a selfie notch to maximise screen experience and a fingerprint sensor, as well as an AI face unlock for privacy and security.

The device has a 3D Nano-textured cover and a Nordic finish. The phone also has Google Assistant to manage tasks, create lists and get directions on the go.

As per the website, Nokia 2.4 is ready for Android 11 and beyond so you can look forward to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood.

When it comes to camera, the Nokia 2.4 has a 13 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP depth sensor as well as a LED Rear Flash. In front, it has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio receiver and 2 microphones.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on 26 November: All you need to know

Nov 17, 2020
Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on 26 November: All you need to know
Nokia 6300 4G, 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Feature phone

Nokia 6300 4G, 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Nov 13, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020