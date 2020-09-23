Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Wireless speakers announced

Nokia also announced the global sales of Nokia 8.3 5G at the event. The smartphone was unveiled in March this year.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2020 11:36:46 IST

At a global launch event on Tuesday, HMD Global announced two new smartphones – Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 – a pair of truly wireless earphones – Nokia Power Earbuds Lite – and the company's first Bluetooth speakers.

As of now, the devices have only been launched in the European market. Nokia is yet to launch the India prices for the same.

Additionally, at the launch event, Nokia also announced the global sales of Nokia 8.3 5G. The smartphone was unveiled in March this year.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone runs Android 10, but HMD Global has announced that the smartphone is Android 11-ready and will also be received the Android 12 upgrade.

Fuelling the Nokia 2.4 is a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Nokia 2.4 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which offers features like Night mode and Portrait Editor. The Nokia 2.4 features fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and a 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants. The smartphone is priced starting 119 euros, and will be available by end of September.

The Nokia 2.4 will be available in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options.

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Wireless speakers announced

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 3.4

HMD Global also announced Nokia 3.4, which is the first in this series to feature a punch-hole display selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The Nokia 3.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also comes with Android 10 OS and the Nokia smartphone Android promise of receiving two years of security and software upgrades. While Nokia did not receive its battery size, the company claims that the smartphone can offer a two-day battery life.

Nokia says the Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October and will come in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options. The smartphone has been announced in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting 159 euros.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Along with the smartphones, HMD Global also announced the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite that offer 35-hours of playtime. The earbuds carry an IPX7 certification – meaning they will be waterproof up to 1m for 30 minutes – and come in eco-friendly packaging.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available globally from October and will retail in the European market at 59.9 euros. The earbuds will come in Charcoal, Fjord and Snow colour options.

In addition to that, the original Nokia Power Earbuds have also been announced in two new colours – Polar Night and  Mint.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker offers up to four hours of playtime. The speakers feature an integrated microphone that will let you make group calls. You can also pair two speakers. It comes with the Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker will be available globally starting November at 34.9 euros.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5310 launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Mar 20, 2020
Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5310 launched: Specifications, pricing, more
Nokia 5310 feature phone to launch today in India: Here is all we know so far

Nokia 5310

Nokia 5310 feature phone to launch today in India: Here is all we know so far

Jun 16, 2020
HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones says India is among its top 3 markets

Nokia

HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones says India is among its top 3 markets

Nov 01, 2017
HMD Global aims to make Nokia one of the top smartphone brands in India within five years

HMD Global

HMD Global aims to make Nokia one of the top smartphone brands in India within five years

Sep 27, 2017
Nokia eyes massive growth in India, and to realise it, plans to bring component manufacturing to the country

NewsTracker

Nokia eyes massive growth in India, and to realise it, plans to bring component manufacturing to the country

Apr 08, 2018
Nokia smartphones by HMD Global to be launched in first half of 2017

Nokia smartphones by HMD Global to be launched in first half of 2017

Dec 02, 2016

science

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020
Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Breast Milk

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Sep 22, 2020
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020