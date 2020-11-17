FP Trending

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will be launched in India on 26 November. The date of unveiling of the phones has been teased by Nokia on its official Twitter page. "The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned," posted Nokia Mobile India on Twitter along with a 14-second teaser video. In another post, Nokia wrote, "Be ready for all new smart technology that you will fall in love with."

Both the smartphones - Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 - were announced by HMD Global at an event in September this year. The phones have already been launched in the European market.

Nokia 2.4: Specifications

The Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Android 10. The device will obtain power from a 4,500 mAh battery.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the rear, which offers features including Night mode and Portrait Editor. For security, the device features fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

The Nokia 2.4 is available with a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications

Nokia 3.4 is the first in the series to come with a punch-hole display selfie camera and triple camera setup on the back.

The smartphone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. It comes with Android 10 OS.

The Nokia 3.4 comes in three configurations - 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.