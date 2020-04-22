FP Trending

The Nokia 2.3 smartphone has started receiving the Android 10 update and the March 2020 security patch in India.

According to the Nokia community forum, the roll-out of the update is being done in waves to ensure a smooth dispatch.

Around 10 percent of the approved market for the Android 10 update will receive it on 22 April, while 50 percent will get it by 24 April. By 26 April, all the approved markets will have the Android 10 update.

India will be one of the 40 countries that will see the Android 10 update for the Nokia 2.3 in the first wave.

The other countries in the list for the first wave include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, and Yemen.

According to a Twitter user who posted a screenshot of the update, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 2.3 includes Dark Mode, Smart reply, Gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, and the Google Security Patch for March.

Launched in December by HMD Global, the Nokia 2.3 has a 4,000 mAh battery and is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera.

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 400 GB via a microSD card.

