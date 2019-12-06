Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery launched in Cairo

Nokia 2.3 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM WITH 32 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffDec 06, 2019 08:48:11 IST

HMD Global launched the successor to the Nokia 2.2 — Nokia 2.3 — in Cairo on Thursday. As per the company, this budget-friendly smartphone comes with a "two-day battery life" (4,000 mAh battery). The Android One-based phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera.

The company has not given any India launch date for the smartphone but since Nokia 2.3 is already listed on the Nokia India website, we can expect that the phone might soon debut in India as well. The smartphone listing also reveals that it might be launched at a starting price of Rs 5,999 in India. Although, we are not really sure if this is the official India price.

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 pricing, availability

At the launch event in Cairo, the smartphone was launched at a price of EUR 109 (approx. Rs 8,600). It was announced to arrive in three colour variants — Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand. The smartphone will start shipping mid-December.

Again, there is no word on India availability or launch of Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The Nokia 2.3 runs on Android 9 Pie and is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. A 5W  charger will come bundled with the smartphone.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 5 MP front camera for selfies. On the back, you will get a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. This setup includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

 Nokia 2.3 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 400 GB via a microSD card. The dual-sim smartphone also features a dedicated physical button for Google Assistant.

