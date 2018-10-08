Google Chrome is reportedly ending support for all the users who use devices with Android Jelly Bean. This will apparently limit the internet browser option down by one for as many as 35 million Android users worldwide.

According to the latest Android distribution numbers by Google, 3.5 percent of users use Android 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3, and considering that about 1 billion people worldwide use Android, 3.5 percent amounts to a huge number of people.

The publication recently found out that the minimum API level for Chrome will soon be bumped up to Android 4.4 KitKat. Currently, the minimum API level is Android 4.1.

The exact date and time of when the support will end is not known yet.

The exit of Google Chrome from smartphones could be upsetting for users, given that Google just launched the new Chrome on its tenth birth anniversary, but there is no reason to be disheartened because there are still a couple of options for surfing the internet – like, UC Web, Opera Mini, or Mozilla Firefox.

In the distribution chart released by Google, it was also noted that the two-year-old Nougat still continues to be the most used version of the operating system with a total of 30.8 percent. Head here for a detailed report on the distribution.