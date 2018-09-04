Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
Android distribution for August 2018 is out and majority is still using Nougat

Two-year-old Android version, Nougat, currently runs on 30.8 percent of Android phones.

Google has released the distribution number for Android for the month of August. While two-year-old Nougat still continues to be the most used version of the operating system, Android Oreo seems to have show biggest gains with a total of 2.5 points. Unfortunately, the latest Android Pie has not been even accounted for in the distribution yet.

According to the Google report, Android 8.0 and Android 8.1 Oreo share has increased to 14.6 percent, which is up from 12.1 percent from July’s Android distribution numbers.

Android distribution for August 2018. Credit: Google

Android Nougat, on the other hand, which includes both 7.0 and 7.1 versions, is being used by 30.8 percent Android phones. This report shows that Android 7.1 seems to be running on more devices than those using Android 7.0. Overall, the users base on Nougat, seems to be almost the same as seen in the month of July.

The distribution for the older versions has seen a drop, though. Android 6.0 Marshmallow is the most widely used build after Nougat with 22.7 percent Android users still running their devices on it. But if compared to last month’s distribution, Marshmallow has dropped by 0.8 percent.

Representative image. Creative credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Interestingly, almost four-year-old Android 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop is dominating a large chunk of users, with 19.2 percent, followed by Android 4.4 KitKat at 8.6 per cent.

While this month’s distribution wasn’t a good news for Android Pie, Google had announced a list of non-Pixel smartphones will become part of Android P beta program. The list includes Sony Xperia XZ2, Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 and the upcoming OnePlus 6.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

