Google has released the distribution number for Android for the month of August. While two-year-old Nougat still continues to be the most used version of the operating system, Android Oreo seems to have show biggest gains with a total of 2.5 points. Unfortunately, the latest Android Pie has not been even accounted for in the distribution yet.

According to the Google report, Android 8.0 and Android 8.1 Oreo share has increased to 14.6 percent, which is up from 12.1 percent from July’s Android distribution numbers.

Android Nougat, on the other hand, which includes both 7.0 and 7.1 versions, is being used by 30.8 percent Android phones. This report shows that Android 7.1 seems to be running on more devices than those using Android 7.0. Overall, the users base on Nougat, seems to be almost the same as seen in the month of July.

The distribution for the older versions has seen a drop, though. Android 6.0 Marshmallow is the most widely used build after Nougat with 22.7 percent Android users still running their devices on it. But if compared to last month’s distribution, Marshmallow has dropped by 0.8 percent.

Interestingly, almost four-year-old Android 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop is dominating a large chunk of users, with 19.2 percent, followed by Android 4.4 KitKat at 8.6 per cent.

While this month’s distribution wasn’t a good news for Android Pie, Google had announced a list of non-Pixel smartphones will become part of Android P beta program. The list includes Sony Xperia XZ2, Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 and the upcoming OnePlus 6.