Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 August, 2018 11:52 IST

No clarity on why Google included UIDAI number in Android setup wizard in 2015

Both the UIDAI, as well as the telecom operators, washed their hand of the issue.

Google's admission that it had in 2014 inadvertently coded the 112 distress number and the UIDAI helpline number into its Setup Wizard for Android devices triggered another controversy on 4 August, as India's telecom regulator had only recommended the use of 112 as an emergency number in April 2015.

After a large section of smartphone users in India saw a toll-free helpline number of UIDAI saved in their phonebooks by default, Google issued a statement, saying its "internal review revealed that in 2014, the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were inadvertently coded into the Setup Wizard of the Android release given to OEMs for use in India and has remained there since".

However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended only in April 2015 that the number 112 be adopted as the single emergency number for the country.

UIDAI Number auto-saved on phones. Image: Tech2

UIDAI Number auto-saved on phones. Image: Tech2

According to Google, "since the numbers get listed on a user's contact list, these get transferred accordingly to the contacts on any new device".

Google has yet to comment on the new development.

Meanwhile, French security expert Elliot Alderson, who has been at the core of the entire Aadhaar controversy, tweeted on Saturday: "I just found something interesting. I will probably do a full disclosure tomorrow".

"I'm digging into the code of the @Google SetupWizard app and I found that".

"As far as I can see this object is not used in the current code, so there is no implications. This is just a poor coding practice in term of security," he further tweeted.

On 3 August, both the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as well as the telecom operators washed their hand of the issue.

While the telecom industry denied any role in the strange incident, the UIDAI said that some vested interests were trying to create "unwarranted confusion" in the public and clarified that it had not asked any manufacturer or telecom service provider to provide any such facility.

Twitter was abuzz with the new development after a huge uproar due to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman RS Sharma's open Aadhaar challenge to critics and hackers.

Ethical hackers exposed at least 14 personal details of the TRAI Chairman, including mobile numbers, home address, date of birth, PAN number and voter ID among others.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Aadhaar

TRAI chief RS Sharma's daughter receives threatening email from hackers

Jul 31, 2018

UIDAI helpline number

Google acknowledges adding UIDAI helpline number to Android phones in 2014

Aug 04, 2018

Aadhaar dare

TRAI chief RS Sharma cannot be prosecuted for disclosing his Aadhaar card details: Here's a look at reasons why

Aug 01, 2018

Aadhaar

Gave Aadhaar dare as an ordinary citizen of India, says Trai Chairman RS Sharma

Jul 30, 2018

TRAI

Device makers, browsers to be as responsible for user data as telcos: TRAI chairman

Jul 27, 2018

UIDAI

UIDAI's helpline number is automatically creeping into people's phone contacts

Aug 03, 2018

science

Arctic heat

Extreme Arctic heat in Norway's far north drives reindeer into cool tunnels

Aug 06, 2018

Droughts

5-year drought raises questions over Israel's dependence on desalination technology

Aug 06, 2018

Research

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

Aug 06, 2018

Genetics

Trees can be genetically engineered to curtail spread beyond plantations: Study

Aug 06, 2018