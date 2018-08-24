Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
24 August, 2018

NGO creates 'drop of blood' period emoji to fight taboo against menstruation

Thes emojis include 'period pants' and a 'drop of blood' which will be sent to Unicode Consortium.

It is quite strange that when we have emojis representing almost every little detail of our life such as pills, injections, food, or everyday expressions such as 'as if', 'shrugging' that there's no such indicator when it comes to expressing menstruation or menstrual cramps or even PMS.

The lack of correct ways of expressing periods or PMS often leads people to either type it down or send vague emojis to represent their concern. Like in the olden times, people had their own ways to communicate about the issue such as "that time of the month" or "chumming",  but when it comes to emojis, people use a 'woman in red', or a 'cringe face' to communicate the level of PMS.

Period emoji.

Period emoji.

According to a report by the CNET, Plan International, an NGO which works for the cause of girls has started a campaign on taboo related to menstruation and what better way to begin than a period emoji.

These emojis include 'period pants' and a 'drop of blood'. These emojis will be sent to the Unicode Consortium for approval.

Once finalised, the NGO intends to normalise the concept of periods. This effort can be useful in countries where menstruation is still seen as a taboo, which mostly leads to unsafe methods of dealing with menstruation and the education around it.

An emoji representing menstruation can be especially useful since not only solves the unnecessary ways to communicate about it, but also creates and a space to hold a conversation around it for women and men alike.

