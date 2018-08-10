Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018 17:45 IST

Emojis for 2019 will have 55 characters with different gender, skins colours

The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting in September.

The year is coming close to an end, which means its time for the announcement of the emojis we will be seeing next year. Unicode Consortium, announced in a blog, that it has shortlisted 179 candidates, which has over 61 character variants, for the next day. For the uninitiated, the Unicode Consortium is the organisation that regulates the emoji.

"These are the short-listed candidates for Emoji 12.0, which is planned for release in 2019 Q1 together with Unicode 12.0."

Emoji Draft Candidates for 2019

Emoji Draft Candidates for 2019

Giving a thumbs up to diversity, the organisation has dedicated a larger chunk of the total emojis to the 55 characters that represent couples of different genders and skin tones.

The shortlisted emoji also includes representation of a person with hearing impairment, a changed service animal vest to safety vest, a service dog, and changed names and ordering for various characters.

The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalised in the next meeting, which is scheduled to be held in September, Unicode Consortium said in a blog post. "The list of draft candidates will be reviewed and finalized in the next UTC meeting, this coming September. Feedback is solicited on short names, keywords, and ordering."

Additionally, eight "emoji provisional candidates" for 2020 have also been added which includes ninja, military helmet, mammoth, feather, dodo, magic wand, carpentry saw and a screwdriver, it said.

With inputs from IANS.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Emoji

Unicode Consortium shortlists 179 new emoji candidates for 2019

Aug 10, 2018

Bikini Emoji

Bikini emoji doesn’t represent all, women propose one-piece swimsuit emoji instead

Aug 02, 2018

science

Tesla & SpaceX

A deep-dive into SpaceX — Musk's vision for a privatised Tesla?

Aug 10, 2018

Space Militia

In a presidential first, Trump wants to usher in military 'Space Force' by 2020

Aug 10, 2018

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018