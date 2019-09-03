Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
Next-gen iPhone specs revealed ahead of launch, all phones to come with A13 SoC

Apple might as well just announce the price of the iPhone 11-series and be done with it.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 19:16:46 IST

Apple will be dropping its latest iPhones on 10 September but it would appear that in this day of age and leaks Apple might as well just announce the price and be done with it. Extensive details about the new iPhones have been leaking online including the design, name and now the internal hardware as well.

Apple iPhone 11 render.

The new iPhones are in all likelihood going to be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max which are going to be the successors of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Review) respectively.  As per leakster Xiaomishka here is what these iPhones are going to pack internally.

iPhone 11

As per the tipster, the iPhone 11 is going to get an LCD display just like the iPhone XR (Review) although it will be bigger in size at 6.3-inches. The resolution of this screen will still be 1792 x 828 with a 326 PPI. In terms of features, the phone will have FaceID authentication along with reverse wireless charging which is also found on the S10 and Note 10. The device will be powered by the new A13 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone will have a dual-camera setup at the back and a 12 MP front-facing camera.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have a smaller 5.8-inch display but as with the iPhone XS it will be an AMOLED screen with 2346 x 1125 resolution and a 458 ppi. In terms of features, you get FaceID and reverse wireless charging along with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. The iPhone 11 Pro will have triple-rear cameras along with the same 12 MP front-facing camera as seen on the iPhone 11. This time around you could expect to see 6 GB of RAM on the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

All specs and features for the iPhone 11 Pro Max remain the same as the iPhone 11 Pro except for the display which will be 6.5-inch in size and will sport a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.

