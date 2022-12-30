Friday, December 30, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New York becomes the first US state to pass a 'Right-to-Repair' legislation, but in a very watered down manner

New York’s new right-to-repair legislation will only be applicable to devices sold after July 2023, and will not cover B2B or machines that businesses sell to the government. Provisions such as these have diluted the right to repair bill, substantially.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 30, 2022 18:39:21 IST

New York became the first US state to pass right-to-repair legislation earlier this week. A few months after being enacted by resounding bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state legislature in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul finally signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law.

New York becomes the first US state to pass a Right-to-Repair legislation, but in a watered-down manner

New York’s new right-to-repair legislation will only be applicable to devices sold after July 2023, and will not cover B2B or machines that businesses sell to the government. Provisions such as these have diluted the right to repair bill, substantially.

Although the passing of this legislation is being hailed as “precedent-setting” by right-to-repair advocacy groups, the bill, in the form that it was passed, is heavily watered down. The new law requires companies to provide the same diagnostic tools, repair manuals, and parts to the public that they provide to their own repair technicians at authorised service centres.

However, because of lobbying from special interest groups backed by the tech lobby, the legislation in its current form has been significantly weakened. The bill as signed by Hochul contains even more conditions and exceptions, which mask what the tech lobbyists were concerned about, namely technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects.

One of the biggest ways by which the legislation was watered down, was by the condition that it will only apply to devices manufactured and sold in New York on or after July 1, 2023 – older devices, need not be covered under this legislation, which, frankly sort of defeats the purpose of the law.

Another manner in which the law was compromised, was that business-to-business and business-to-government equipment that isn’t sold to consumers has also been excluded from the legislation. American farmers have been a major proponents of the right-to-repair movement in the US, and this particular section of the legislation that excludes business-to-business machines will be a major setback for them. 

Farmers in the US have been fighting against tractor manufacturers like John Deere, for making it impossible for farmers to repair or work on their own machines in any way, without having to visit the service centres and repair shops where they are often charged an exorbitant fee.

Manufacturers have also been given the right to provide assemblies of parts instead of parts by themselves when the risk of improper installation heightens the risk of injury. This means that although a customer can get their phone or any tech device repaired at a third-party repair shop, they may be forced to buy parts that don’t need to be replaced. 

Moreover, because the assemblies have been defined vaguely, it is possible that if a customer just needs to replace the battery of his device, he will be forced to buy a new charging port and get it installed as well. 

These compromises are stacked on top of some broad exemptions already in the original bill, which exclude medical devices, motor vehicles, off-road equipment, or home appliances.

Right-to-repair activists praised the passage of the bill while acknowledging that the compromises make it weaker than it ought to be.

“This is a huge victory for consumers and a major step forward for the right to repair movement,” wrote iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens, one of the biggest backers of the movement. “New York has set a precedent for other states to follow, and I hope to see more states passing similar legislation in the near future.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

New York to give cannabis licenses to those previously convicted on drug charge

Dec 18, 2022
New York to give cannabis licenses to those previously convicted on drug charge
US: Western New York death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

US: Western New York death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

Dec 26, 2022
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

NewsTracker

New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

Dec 16, 2022
US: Frigid winter storm kills at least 34, knocks out power to thousands of homes, businesses

NewsTracker

US: Frigid winter storm kills at least 34, knocks out power to thousands of homes, businesses

Dec 26, 2022
First legal recreational Cannabis shop opens in New York’s Manhattan

First legal recreational Cannabis shop opens in New York’s Manhattan

Dec 30, 2022
'Quality Pot': New York opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

NewsTracker

'Quality Pot': New York opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary

Dec 30, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022