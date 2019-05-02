tech2 News Staff

Apple has been known to implement design changes in its hardware that somehow ends up making it difficult for people to repair its devices. And now, the company is trying to convince California lawmakers by using a scenario where consumers puncture lithium-ion batteries, as a high safety risk.

Coming from a report by Motherboard, an Apple representative has been meeting legislators in California along with a lobbyist from CompTIA, which is a trade organisation representing major tech companies. The agenda of these meetings have been to try and get rid of the legislation that will make it easier for owners to repair their own electronics. In this case, it's Apple's products.

Apple is trying to convince the lawmakers against the bill saying that the lithium-ion batteries inside these devices are dangerous. Batteries all by themselves are not dangerous and they pose a problem only when they are punctured, which leads to either a fire hazard or an explosion. Or like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, if they have not been designed properly by the manufacturer.

However, according to an update to the report, the bill has now been pulled before the hearing. California’s Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee was supposed to vote on the right to repair legislation but there was growing scepticism around it. Now, the bill will be moved to January in the coming year.

