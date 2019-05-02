Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple fought 'right to repair' legislation saying consumers could hurt themselves

The company has been allegedly lobbying against the bill by stating self-repairing poses safety risks

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 18:48:58 IST

Apple has been known to implement design changes in its hardware that somehow ends up making it difficult for people to repair its devices. And now, the company is trying to convince California lawmakers by using a scenario where consumers puncture lithium-ion batteries, as a high safety risk.

Apple fought right to repair legislation saying consumers could hurt themselves

Apple devices. Representational image.

Coming from a report by Motherboard, an Apple representative has been meeting legislators in California along with a lobbyist from CompTIA, which is a trade organisation representing major tech companies. The agenda of these meetings have been to try and get rid of the legislation that will make it easier for owners to repair their own electronics. In this case, it's Apple's products.

Apple is trying to convince the lawmakers against the bill saying that the lithium-ion batteries inside these devices are dangerous. Batteries all by themselves are not dangerous and they pose a problem only when they are punctured, which leads to either a fire hazard or an explosion. Or like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, if they have not been designed properly by the manufacturer.

However, according to an update to the report, the bill has now been pulled before the hearing. California’s Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee was supposed to vote on the right to repair legislation but there was growing scepticism around it. Now, the bill will be moved to January in the coming year.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Apple TV

Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more

Apr 24, 2019
Apple launches YouTube channel for Apple TV with show clips, interviews and more
Apple TV+ will co-exist will Netflix and other services, insists CEO Tim Cook

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will co-exist will Netflix and other services, insists CEO Tim Cook

May 02, 2019
Apple 2019 iPhones' selfie camera will upgrade to 12 MP sensor: Report

apple

Apple 2019 iPhones' selfie camera will upgrade to 12 MP sensor: Report

Apr 19, 2019
Apple poached lead Intel 5G engineer ahead of settlement with Qualcomm: Report

5G Wars

Apple poached lead Intel 5G engineer ahead of settlement with Qualcomm: Report

Apr 29, 2019
Apple sued for $1 bn by teen claiming its false facial recognition led to his arrest

Apple

Apple sued for $1 bn by teen claiming its false facial recognition led to his arrest

Apr 24, 2019
Apple opens a 'Material Recovery' lab in Texas to expand its global recycling programs

Apple

Apple opens a 'Material Recovery' lab in Texas to expand its global recycling programs

Apr 19, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019