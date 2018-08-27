Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
New Sony Xperia XZ3 renders reveals all four colour variants ahead of launch

Earlier leaks of the Xperia XZ3 had already hinted that a black and silver variant was on its way.

A day after we saw what we think was our first look at a render of the anticipated Sony Xperia XZ3, we seem to have more leaked renders of the phone. This time, we get a glimpse at what could be the different colours in which the phone will be made available in.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium. Image: Sony UK

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium. Image: Sony UK

The earlier images which were leaked of the Xperia XZ3 had already hinted that a black and silver variant was likely on its way but the new image reveals a new purple and green variant as well. The image which was revealed by MySmartprice also reveals that these are hues which we haven't seen in any Xperia smartphone so far.

The green variant does look somewhat similar to what we'd seen on the XZ2 but the purple variant does look very distinct. As far as design is concerned, we see more of what we had already noticed in previous leaks. The display comes in at 5.7-inches and an aspect ratio of 18:9 and no notch. The back of the phone also looks quite similar to last year's Xperia XZ2.

Sony Xperia XZ3 colour variants. Image: MySmartprice

Sony Xperia XZ3 colour variants. Image: MySmartprice

The changes though are expected to happen more on the inside. Apart from an upgrade to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip inside this year, Sony is also expected to throw in its new 48 MP Quad Bayer sensor paired with its hybrid focusing technology that combines phase-detection and laser-assisted autofocus.

However, the wait won't be that long before we find out as Sony is expected to launch the Xperia XZ3 at IFA Berlin which kicks off on 30 August.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


