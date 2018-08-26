Having launched the Xperia XZ2 last year and the Xperia XZ2 Premium earlier this year, rumours of Sony launching the Xperia XZ3 are certainly gaining momentum. A new leak now seems to reveal how the XZ3 is expected to look like.

Unlike most other popular smartphone brands, Sony is yet to adopt a notch on any of their smartphones and as far leaked images of the XZ3 go, Sony does not seem to like it very much. Instead, we have a design which is almost identical to that of the XZ3 Premium launched earlier this year. The only difference here though is that the XZ2 Premium had a dual-camera setup at the back while the XZ3 has only one.

According to a report by MySmartprice who were the first to get hold of the leaked image, Sony could be planning on throwing in a massive 48 MP camera into the mix, which is why we see just a single camera array on the back. There's also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone which sits further down towards the center of the phone.

Looking at the back closely there is an additional sensor which sits between the primary camera and the dual-tone LED flash. This could a sign that Sony may use its hybrid focusing technology that combines phase-detection and laser-assisted autofocus.

Overall, Sony is not tinkering around with the design much this year, but in terms of internals, we should expect the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and a QHD+ display. The phone is also expected to run Android Pie out of the box.

Now, Sony has not officially stated anything about the phone yet but the company is expected to launch the phone very soon at IFA Berlin which begins on 31 August.