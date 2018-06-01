Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has been gung-ho about Lenovo's upcoming flagship — the Lenovo Z5. New renders of the phone have emerged on China's microblogging website, Weibo, where the phone has a display which is nearly invisible. But the renders now show a thin chin at the base.

Interestingly, the chin of the phone has what looks like a front-facing camera at the bottom and two sensors—an ambient sensor and proximity sensor near them.

According to a report by GizmoChina, tipster Ben Geskin has leaked a few renders of the phones. Not only are they notch-less, but they also show extremely thin bezels. Further pictures show the chin, which is difficult to distinguish from the display.

The Lenovo Z5 is expected to be sporting the highest ever screen to body ratio of 95 percent.

It is not certain if it will have a fingerprint sensor at the rear side of the phone or have one under the display of the phone.

It must be noted that Lenovo's VP had confirmed in a post that the smartphone will have a massive internal storage of 4 TB. He had further mentioned that the storage would be sufficient to add 2,000 HD movies, 1,50,000 music files, and one million photos.

The Lenovo Z5 is confirmed to be launching on 5 June.