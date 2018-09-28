Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 September, 2018 12:26 IST

New Oppo Find X variant spotted online with a humongous 10 GB RAM according to leaks

The listing does not reveal any other differences between the old and the alleged new Oppo Find X.

Oppo had launched the Find X in India in July and it has been selling from August. It is priced at Rs 59,999 and comes equipped with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB configuration, and with a design where the entire camera module (including front and rear) sliders out when required. It is the first smartphone with a true edge to edge display.

But it seems that having a phone with 8 GB of RAM wasn't enough, as a new leak shows that a new Oppo Find X is to come out and that too with an upgrade of 10 GB RAM.

The Oppo Find X. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The leak was shared by Ice Universe on Twitter with the alleged new device's listing being spotted on TENAA.

The listing does not reveal any other differences from the Oppo Find X that is currently selling in the market.

The TENAA listing says that the phone might be packed with a humongous 10 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The alleged TENAA listings for the new Oppo Find X with 10 GB RAM. Image: Ice Universe

There is no news ensuring whether this phone is legit or further details like when it might arrive or whether it will be sold outside China.

To give a context of how much the 8 GB RAM consists you can even take a look at Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and so on.

Here is our complete review of the Oppo Find X. But 8 GB RAM itself is a bit of an overkill on most smartphones. Is getting a phone out with 10 GB RAM then just a marketing gimmick? We shall find out when Oppo officially says something on this.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


