Friday, June 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New OnePlus TV is going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8, says company CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also revealed that the TVs will feature an innovation where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees.


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 17:02:42 IST

The next series of OnePlus TVs are going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8 smartphone, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed in an interview.

Lau posted a message on Twitter, highlighting, "With a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, we're pushing the boundaries of your TV experience. Literally. #SmarterTV."

New OnePlus TV is going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8, says company CEO Pete Lau

Image: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

In an interview with Android Central, Lau revealed that OnePlus' upcoming TVs will have an ultra-thin design that comes in at just 6.9 mm. He also added that the bottom portion of the television, however, will be wider as it houses all the components of the TV and will house the built-in speakers.

Lau has also revealed that the TVs will feature an innovation where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees. According to Lau, this allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers that resulted in "50 percent deeper bass."

According to the report, OnePlus is trimming the bezels of the upcoming television series as well.

The new television sets are due to launch on 2 July and will be priced at Rs 20,000 which is far lower than the flagship Q1 television. The report added that while OnePlus TVs have debuted in India and China thus far, they are also keen to launch in North America, and Europe.

The Android Central report also mentions Lau as saying that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will also sport a carbon fiber pattern at the back that is similar to the Q1 series.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8 series sale

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

Jun 25, 2020
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, sale offers, specifications
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving Android 11 beta 1 update: All you need to know

Android 11

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving Android 11 beta 1 update: All you need to know

Jun 12, 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro's leaked poster suggests it may go on sale starting 15 June in India

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro's leaked poster suggests it may go on sale starting 15 June in India

Jun 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T series is expected to come with 65W Super Warp charging support

OnePlus

OnePlus 8T series is expected to come with 65W Super Warp charging support

Jun 15, 2020
Despite growing calls to boycott Chinese products, brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus still selling out products in minutes

Chinese smartphone brands

Despite growing calls to boycott Chinese products, brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus still selling out products in minutes

Jun 19, 2020
OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

Jun 25, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020