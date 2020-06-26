FP Trending

The next series of OnePlus TVs are going to be thinner than the OnePlus 8 smartphone, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed in an interview.

Lau posted a message on Twitter, highlighting, "With a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, we're pushing the boundaries of your TV experience. Literally. #SmarterTV."

In an interview with Android Central, Lau revealed that OnePlus' upcoming TVs will have an ultra-thin design that comes in at just 6.9 mm. He also added that the bottom portion of the television, however, will be wider as it houses all the components of the TV and will house the built-in speakers.

Lau has also revealed that the TVs will feature an innovation where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees. According to Lau, this allowed the company to fit two large full-range speakers that resulted in "50 percent deeper bass."

According to the report, OnePlus is trimming the bezels of the upcoming television series as well.

The new television sets are due to launch on 2 July and will be priced at Rs 20,000 which is far lower than the flagship Q1 television. The report added that while OnePlus TVs have debuted in India and China thus far, they are also keen to launch in North America, and Europe.

The Android Central report also mentions Lau as saying that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will also sport a carbon fiber pattern at the back that is similar to the Q1 series.