Thursday, March 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New OnePlus logo, brand identity officially unveiled: Here are all the changes

OnePlus has made changes to its logo, icon, tagline, typeface, and colours.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2020 15:12:50 IST

OnePlus CEO Lei Jun teased yesterday that the company is working on a new logo and brand identity. Today, we know what he meant.

The new OnePlus logo is all about brighter colors and simpler designs. OnePlus' design lead, Rob M, shared the details in a blog post.

New OnePlus logo, brand identity officially unveiled: Here are all the changes

OnePlus has a new logo.

The most prominent change that has been made is the logo. The word 'OnePlus' in the logo has ditched the solid red background, instead using a thicker font.

There’s also a subtle change to the icon as well which now has “some curve” on the number 1 to make it “more immediately recognizable.”

The Old and New OnePlus logo and icon. Image: OnePlus

The Old and New OnePlus logo and icon. Image: OnePlus

"The changes you see here have two purposes – Create a clearer association between the logo and the brand while improving legibility and visibility. To achieve this, we increased the logo’s thickness, gave the number 1 some curve so it’s more immediately recognizable and slightly increased the plus sign to make it a more relevant part of the logo in homage to our community, which we view as an extension of the OnePlus family. We also removed the solid box behind the word “OnePlus” and made the weight of the entire logo consistent to improve the overall balance," Rob writes in the blog, explaining the changes in the logo and icon.

There is also a change in OnePlus' signature tagline – Never Settle. The style has been changed by "updating the font, the spacing between the letters and swapped the upper case for mixed case."

Old and New OnePlus tagline. Image: OnePlus

Old and New OnePlus tagline. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has also made changed to the colors the company is using. While the theme of blacks, whites, and reds in the company’s promotional material will continue to be used, but there will be an addition of blue as well as some more grey tones to it.

OnePlus colours.

OnePlus colours.

Another change that has been made is to the typeface. "Departing from OnePlus Slate, we wanted a highly functional, but versatile typeface – legible for long texts, but also perfect for our logo or headlines. We “test read” a wide range of different typefaces to make sure the letters formed words with the least effort for the user, to assure the best reading experience."

OnePlus new typeface. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus new typeface. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series in April, which will debut the new logo, icon, tagline, and typeface.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus logo

OnePlus likely to unveil new brand logo tomorrow, changes in icon and font expected

Mar 17, 2020
OnePlus likely to unveil new brand logo tomorrow, changes in icon and font expected
OnePlus Keeps The Innovation Going With Confirmed 5G Phones Coming Soon

OnePlus Keeps The Innovation Going With Confirmed 5G Phones Coming Soon

Mar 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020