Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Oculus users will need to log in using Facebook account from October 2020

After January 2023, if someone refuses to merge their accounts, they will be able to use the device but miss out on 'full functionality'.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 16:49:51 IST

Now upon buying Oculus VR headsets such as Oculus Rift S or Oculus Quest, users will need to log in using their Facebook accounts from October, announced the firm. It is also planning on ending support for Oculus accounts by 2023. The aim is to provide users with a single way to log in so that they can easily connect and play with friends.

The company blog published on Tuesday added that the existing users will get the chance of merging their Facebook and Oculus accounts. If one chooses not to merge the accounts, they can continue using their device for the upcoming two years.

New Oculus users will need to log in using Facebook account from October 2020

Image: Reuters

From 1 January 2023, the firm will be ending support for Oculus accounts. If someone refuses to merge their accounts even then, they will be able to use the device but miss out on “full functionality”.

“We will take steps to allow you to keep using content you have purchased, though we expect some games and apps may no longer work,” the company has said.

According to the company, this can happen because certain games were made with features that require a Facebook account or the developer has decided to no longer support the app you had purchased. The blog reminded users that all unreleased future Oculus devices are going to require Facebook logins.

The merge will bring certain social features to Oculus. These include chats, user and developer-created events, parties, live streaming and sharing posts to VR groups on Facebook. The firm has maintained that just by merging the accounts your VR account will not become visible to your Facebook friends

“[...] if you don’t want your Oculus friends to find you by your Facebook name, they won’t—just make it visible to ‘Only Me’” in the settings.

Facebook’s Oculus Quest, the all-in-one VR gaming system, and the Oculus Rift S, the computer-based VR headset, were launched for sale in 2019.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Chrome apps

Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021

Aug 12, 2020
Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 scrap athletes' village plan due to COVID-19-enforced construction delay

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 scrap athletes' village plan due to COVID-19-enforced construction delay

Aug 12, 2020
Microsoft's game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September

Project xCloud

Microsoft's game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September

Aug 06, 2020
Coaching, commentary, analysis and more, gamers' post-retirement careers make for happy ending

Coaching, commentary, analysis and more, gamers' post-retirement careers make for happy ending

Aug 05, 2020
Gamifying is what makes regular things exciting

Gamifying is what makes regular things exciting

Aug 13, 2020
PUBG Mobile introduces Ancient Secret Mode and Team Gun Game mode in Battle Royale

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile introduces Ancient Secret Mode and Team Gun Game mode in Battle Royale

Aug 05, 2020

science

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020