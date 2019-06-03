tech2 News Staff

Rumours about the upcoming iPhones are swirling from quite some time now. There have been speculations that the Apple phones that are to be launched this year will sport a triple camera setup. Expected to launch in mid-September this year, the three models are speculated to be named as iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max and the most affordable of the lineup would be iPhone XR 2.

(Also Read: Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference live)

According to the speculations, the upcoming lineup will pretty much resemble the previously launched iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR except for the triple rear camera set up at the back.

Recently posted leak by SlashLeaks, show the protective case of iPhone XR 2 that would fit a 6.1-inch device. It is also being speculated that unlike the top tier devices iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, iPhone XR 2 is expected to have only have two cameras at the back.



Apple has obviously not confirmed any of these leaks yet. But we are sure that in these coming three months before the official launch of the devices we are definitely going to witness several more leaks.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.