tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 11:56 IST

New Huawei Y9 variant with four cameras and 3,900 mAh battery gets listed on TENNA

There will be two cameras at the back of the phone and two cameras at the front.

Earlier this year, Huawei’s Y9 was launched and now the Chinese smartphone-maker has already listed another variant of the Y9 on TENNA.

According to the TENNA listing, the Huawei Y9 will sport four cameras. It will be unlike the phones which support four cameras at the back of the device. There will be two cameras at the back of the phone and two cameras at the front.

Representational image. Tech2.

Representational image. Tech2.

As per the TENNA listing, the phones have been codenamed—JKM-TL00 and JLM-AL00. The listing also reveals that the phone bears a 6.5-inch display and packs a 3,900 mAh battery.  The phone packs dual-SIM slots and also includes dual standby.

As per the images, the notch is not visibly present. However, the two front-facing cameras are situated on the forehead of the phone.

On the rear of the device is a fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Y9 (2019). TENNA.

Huawei Y9 (2019). TENNA.

It's predecessor, the Huawei Y9 was priced at $215 which comes to nearly Rs 15,000. Keeping that in mind, the new Huawei Y9 too can be a mid-range phone.

The Y9 had a 5.9-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two RAM variants — 4 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM and had 32 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it had a dual camera setup at the rear of the device — 13 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


