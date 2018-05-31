Soon after launching its flagship G7 ThinQ for American and European markets, LG has just announced another smartphone, the V35 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ will be an AT&T exclusive but is expected to work on Project Fi. The price, however, is very high for this smartphone. LG is setting a price tag of $900 for the smartphone in the US and will hit stores beginning on 8 June.

For the uninitiated, Project Fi is a virtual network operator by Google, which provides cellular, messaging and data services using both WiFi and cellular networks belonging to Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Three.

On the design front, there nothing really new here, except that the V35 ThinQ does not sport a notch like the G7 ThinQ and the V35 ThinQ launched earlier this year. On the back too, we get a familiar horizontal camera module placement which we have seen earlier with LG smartphones.

In terms of specifications, the LG V35 ThinQ sports a 6-inch Quad HD Plus OLED display, with a resolution of 2880 × 1440 pixels with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. LG has kept the micro SD card slot in there, so users can still expand the storage if the need be. The phone is also powered by a 3,300 mAh battery unit.

In terms of optics, the v35 ThinQ uses two 16 MP sensors on the back. There’s a 16 MP f/1.6 aperture lens which is the main sensor while the secondary sensor is a 16 MP wide-angle lens with a f/1.9 aperture. The field of view on the wide-angle lens is 107-degrees, versus 71-degrees on the main sensor. On the front, we get an 8 MP wide-angle sensor with a f/1.9 aperture. LG says the field of view on this sensor is of 80 degrees, making it slightly wider than the lens on the back.

The phone also gets AI cam which we already saw on the V30S ThinQ and the G7 ThinQ earlier.