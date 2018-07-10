Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 11 July, 2018 11:00 IST

Netflix’s Sacred Games wades into political row, here’s what Twitter’s saying

Complaint filed against Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, others for insulting Rajiv Gandhi.

At some level, I feel Anurag Kashyap already anticipated this happening. I imagine him inserting that dialogue into the script and just smirking and thinking, “there's going to be such a hullabaloo about this”.

If you don’t know what I am talking about, Netflix’s brand new and extremely-popular-at-the-moment show, Sacred Games, has come under the radar of the Indian National Congress. A member of their party, Rajeev Kumar Sinha, has filed an official complaint against Netflix, Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others for allegedly insulting late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Basically, if you have watched the series (even if you haven’t, no spoilers here), there are scenes where the Bofors scandal comes into picture, and Siddiqui refers to the late prime minister as “fattu” (coward). It was also a slight problem, when this f-word was translated in subtitles as p***y. He has also accused Sacred Games of "misrepresenting facts during his [Rajiv Gandhi’s] regime". And that’s what ticked off the Kolkata Congress leader.

Of course this whole thing broke on the internet, and has people so furious (on either sides), it is very close to breaking the internet as well. And when I say people on both sides, some people are really going all out to defend the popular series, and some have gone totally political on this. There is also a third side, which is my favourite, the ones who are mocking the whole thing.

Some people also anticipated this.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Netflix

Users in India come out on top when it comes to downloading content from Netflix

Jul 11, 2018

SocialMediaStalkersGuide

Akshay Kumar unveils new Chumbak song; Kangana parties in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Jul 10, 2018

social media

Facebook loses steam to Snapchat and Instagram when it comes to young users

Jun 26, 2018

NowStreaming

Netflix's international originals team talks Sacred Games, plans for India, and need for diverse stories

Jul 05, 2018

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap on working with Netflix and his 'street cred' as a director of dark, intense films

Jul 05, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing a gangster in Sacred Games and avoiding Bollywood's 'hero' mould

Jul 02, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018