At some level, I feel Anurag Kashyap already anticipated this happening. I imagine him inserting that dialogue into the script and just smirking and thinking, “there's going to be such a hullabaloo about this”.

If you don’t know what I am talking about, Netflix’s brand new and extremely-popular-at-the-moment show, Sacred Games, has come under the radar of the Indian National Congress. A member of their party, Rajeev Kumar Sinha, has filed an official complaint against Netflix, Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others for allegedly insulting late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Basically, if you have watched the series (even if you haven’t, no spoilers here), there are scenes where the Bofors scandal comes into picture, and Siddiqui refers to the late prime minister as “fattu” (coward). It was also a slight problem, when this f-word was translated in subtitles as p***y. He has also accused Sacred Games of "misrepresenting facts during his [Rajiv Gandhi’s] regime". And that’s what ticked off the Kolkata Congress leader.

Of course this whole thing broke on the internet, and has people so furious (on either sides), it is very close to breaking the internet as well. And when I say people on both sides, some people are really going all out to defend the popular series, and some have gone totally political on this. There is also a third side, which is my favourite, the ones who are mocking the whole thing.

After renaming all the airports, stadiums, hospitals, etc etc after Rajiv Gandhi, a SHOW will discredit the former PM? Man, @INCIndia is REALLY scared of Sacred Games it seems. Why? https://t.co/IQmcgrCUzj — Dushyant K. Mahant (@DKMahant) July 10, 2018

Aa gaye sab chele https://t.co/ceO2JtwDrJ — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 10, 2018

It was already tarnished https://t.co/ceO2JtwDrJ — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 10, 2018

Well now everyone will watch to listen the dialogue, this guy gave the due publicity to this Series.🙏 — Diwakar Tripathi (@pseudofunny) July 10, 2018

Absurd & graphic nudity, cuss words, voyeurism, all in the name of artistic liberty, & in the mad race to prove that Indian TV shows are no less in Nudity compared to foreign ones. As for thriller, a complete dud - extremely slow paced. @anuragkashyap72 @Nawazuddin_S #SacredGames — Nishant Mishra (@MishraNishant) July 10, 2018

Sacred Games taking shots at how BJP functions in a conniving manner for elections and power and how Congress has run down this country in the past. They're not pulling any of their punches. Fantastic. — Samkit Udani (@UdaniKnows) July 8, 2018

Some people also anticipated this.

The Shah Bano citation is strong with this one. I'll have to read the book if there's more to this. This is the last thing @INCIndia would want to see considering the TG of Netflix. #SacredGames @varungrover @anuragkashyap72 @FuhSePhantom pic.twitter.com/Vtnkdbj35g — J (@insaneiyat) July 6, 2018

I'm surprised how the Congress hasn't made a fuss about the very pointed references in #SacredGames. Maybe they don't know what #Netflix is 😂 — Tanaya Amar (@TanayaAmar) July 9, 2018

Wondering how there is no uproar by @INCIndia yet on the adjectives used for #RajeevGandhi in the #SacredGames web-series by @NetflixIndia

Its a totally different experience for India tv series viewers, well done @anuragkashyap72 — Loud Bihari (@loudbihari) July 8, 2018