tech2 News Staff

Netflix is reportedly experimenting with free content access for its latest original series in India, Bard of Blood.

According to a report by Economic Times, Netflix in India has made available the first episode 'Bard Of Blood' to non-subscribers for a limited period of time. This model is similar to YouTube's strategy for original content. This move is aimed at driving subscriptions on the platform in India.

We can confirm that the first episode of Bard of Blood is currently accessible through the Netflix homepage, even without logging in. You will be able to watch the episode across all web browsers on desktop and Android devices. As ET points out, iOS users do not have the support for this feature yet.

Netflix already offers a 30-day free trial to all users.

Netflix offers various subscription plans in India. It has a mobile-only monthly plan, which offers content in standard definition and supports a single device, is priced at Rs 199. Other plans for Netflix start at Rs 499 per month and go up to Rs 799 per month based on the screen support and content resolution offered. Netflix offers no annual plans.