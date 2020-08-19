tech2 News Staff

Choosing what to watch on Netflix can become a task after a while when binging shows and movies is all you have done in the past few months. But what if, like in music playlists, there was a 'shuffle' button on Netflix? Would you let the fate (read: Netflix) decide what you should watch next? Looks, like you may have that option soon.

Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing a "Shuffle Play" feature.

As per the report, an icon called "Shuffle Play" will appear on Netflix home screen, beneath the user profile icon. This feature will randomly play content based on your previous watch, including something that you have saved on your list.

Reportedly, the shuffle feature is already visible on the Netflix TV app for some users. Netflix has reportedly confirmed that it has rolled out the new test to members worldwide and will make the final decision on the public rollout once it gets the results of the test.

To bring you up to speed, Netflix has recently rolled out the Hindi language option for the user interface. Once enabled, the change in language will reflect throughout the user interface – from the sign up to search rows, collections, payment, and even descriptions of shows and films.