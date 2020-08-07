Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
Netflix is now available in Hindi on mobile, TV and web: How to change the language

As Netflix allows up to five profiles on one account, each profile owner is free to choose the preferred language of their own.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2020 14:47:58 IST

Netflix has officially rolled the option to use its interface in Hindi. The change in language will reflect throughout the user interface – from the sign up to search rows, collections, payment, and even descriptions of shows and films. The new language option is available across mobile, TV, and web.

Netflix Hindi UI. Image: Netflix

How to switch the user interface to Hindi on Netflix

To enable Hindi as your user interface language on Netflix, all you need to do is go to the "Manage Profile" option and then tap on "Language". Select Hindi and you are good to go. Netflix has also confirmed that users outside of India can also enable Hindi as their interface language.

As Netflix allows five profiles on one account, each profile owner is free to choose the preferred language of their own.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India says, "Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi."

Currently, Netflix is available in 26 other languages, namely, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

