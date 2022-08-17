FP Staff

A recent market survey by a digital security firm has found that 49 per cent of Android users across the world would like to, or are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to its superiority in security and privacy.

Beyond Identity, is a digital security firm that provides passwordless identity management solutions, conducted a survey, and polled people regarding their mobile phone security habits and sentiments. The findings of the survey show that 76 per cent of Apple users feel more secure with iOS. Also, about 74 per cent of Android users have the same perception and believe iOS is safer.

One key thing to note here is the study does mention this superiority that Apple has, is a perceived one.

The study also found that 20 per cent of iCloud Keychain feel extremely secure, while only 13 per cent of users of Google’s Password Manager users feel safe. iCloud Keychain, for context, is Apple’s own password manager.

Furthermore, 27 per cent of Apple users feel extremely secure using iCloud while only 22% of Google users feel safe using Google Drive.

Since newly-released operating systems come with improved security features, the survey shows that 33% of Android users are considering switching to the iPhone due to the launch of iOS 16 next month. One of the top security features coming to this OS is Lockdown Mode. which helps users protect themselves against targeted cyber attacks by disabling multiple device features. Among everything Lockdown Mode changes, it also restricts web browsing.

The study reveals that iPhone users are also more proactive about their digital safety, as they’re more likely to choose a six-digit pin over a four-digit one to unlock their phone.

The study also found that neither Apple nor Android users were strangers to hacks and security breaches: 40 per cent or more of both groups had experienced malware attacks or cyber scams. However, Apple once again had the advantage. More of their users reported never experiencing a security breach of any kind. And when breaches did happen, they were 20 percentage points more likely to fully recover the data they had lost compared to Android users.