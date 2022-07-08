Friday, July 08, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

“Hidden” iPhone page shows which apps are tracking your Internet searches

There are a ton of apps on both, Apple’s iOS and the Android ecosystem that collect all sorts of user data and then sell it off to businesses for a profit. Luckily, iOS has the option for users to turn turn off the ability for certain apps to collect user data and track their every move.


FP StaffJul 08, 2022 16:14:37 IST

Whether it is iOS or Android, several apps on both of these ecosystems routinely collect a user’s personal data and share it with advertisers. Now, sharing a few basic data would have been fine, but most of these apps collect all sorts of user activities

“Hidden” iPhone page shows which apps are tracking your Internet searchesa

From their interests on social media to what a user searches for in their browser or other apps, everything gets recorded.

Privacy, has become a myth. As much as they would like to deny it, Apple’s iOS and iPhones are full of apps that are capable of following your activity across other apps and the internet as you browse it.

What’s even worse is most of the data that gets collected, is sold to other companies, meaning you lose out on privacy while big businesses profit. Moreover, this data is then used for social engineering, and to cajole users into behaving in a certain way.

By giving you a unique 'advertising ID', apps are able to track your online movements and serve up personalised ads - which is often why you'll see an advert for something you were looking at previously online.

Fortunately, there's a hidden list on the iPhone that tells you exactly which apps are following you around the Internet—and gives you an option to block them from doing so.

There's even a new iPhone update which will require you to give apps permission to track your activity when you open them.

To turn off app tracking, you just have to open your iPhone Settings app then tap 'Privacy' and hit 'Tracking' at the top.

This will give you access to a massive list of apps, all of which gather data on you. You can then tap on them to disable tracking on individual apps, or even hit a button that switches off ad tracking for all apps.  

It comes amid a wider privacy push from Apple after CEO Tim Cook said last year that "we believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it's used".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple is working on a Lockdown Mode for iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against spyware

Jul 07, 2022
Apple is working on a Lockdown Mode for iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against spyware
iPhone 14: Here are the most recent updates about the launch date of Apple’s upcoming flagships

iPhone 14: Here are the most recent updates about the launch date of Apple’s upcoming flagships

Jul 04, 2022
Not just new iPhones and iPads, Apple is set to launch a whole bunch of new devices this fall

Apple

Not just new iPhones and iPads, Apple is set to launch a whole bunch of new devices this fall

Jun 27, 2022
India's new VPN policy delayed by 3 months but major providers are already planning to leave

VPN Policy

India's new VPN policy delayed by 3 months but major providers are already planning to leave

Jun 29, 2022
Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a hearing aid, and a heart rate tracking among other features

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a hearing aid, and a heart rate tracking among other features

Jun 27, 2022
Steve Jobs to get the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US, posthumously

Apple

Steve Jobs to get the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US, posthumously

Jul 05, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022