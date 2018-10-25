The Centre is expected to announce the National Frequency Allocation Plan at the three-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) starting 25 October, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday.

She also said that "major" announcements would be made regarding manufacturing in telecom and communications sector at the second edition of the conference.

"Some major announcements including the NFAP '18, National Frequency Allocation Plan would be made at IMC", Sundarajan told reporters here.

The event plans to showcase India's "vibrant" telecom market and the country's "leadership" position in the segment, she added.

The secretary said: "You will hear some important announcements on the manufacturing side tomorrow... Since this is going to be one of the biggest events of its kind in south and south-east Asia, we are positioning India as a global telecom hub for investments, manufacturing, as well as for services of the future."

Talking of international participation, Director General of the Cellular Operators' Association of India, Rajan Mathews said: "We have at least 6 or 7 major countries (participating). Canada is bringing around 20 companies. UK and the US are represented… We have the BIMSTEC countries (also)."

The inaugural session of IMC 2018 would be attended by the Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Further, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Vivek Badrinath, Vodafone Group's CEO for Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific (AMAP), would also be present, the secretary said.