tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 09:35 IST
We can expect the talking points at IMC 2018 to revolve around the onset of 5G communication.
The India Mobile Congress is in its second edition and it is India's premier mobile technology conference. IMC brings together mobile, internet and technology companies on one platform. It is taking place in New Delhi from 25-27 October.
The event is South Asia’s largest digital forum and this year's theme will be "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate".
IMC 2018 will see some of the biggest names in the tech industry and top ministers taking to the stage to speak about future roadmaps in the telecom sector. We can expect the talking points to revolve around the onset of 5G technology and the infrastructure needed to make it a reality in India.
Major foreign tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook, Nokia, Intel, Ericsson and more are also expected to be present.
On Day One of IMC 2018, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, TRAI chairman RS Sharma, Telecom Commission chairperson and secretary Aruna Sundarajan, among others are expected to give keynote speeches.
highlights
09:38 (IST)
The proceedings have begun
Army band performs at the inaugural address of @exploreIMC. @tech2eets #IndiaMobileCongress pic.twitter.com/BZ5LZQ1IN6— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) October 25, 2018
09:32 (IST)
A quick preview of IMC 2018
Here's @ankitv with the low-down on what to expect from #IMC2018. The most anticipated updates from the event include a preview of India's #5G roadmap and a closer look at our fast-growing #smartphone ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/mMUcGFPyoL— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
09:30 (IST)
IMC 2018 will kick off at 9:45 AM with Samsung Networks President Dr Youngky Kim
Special Address will be given by Dr. Youngky Kim, President & Head of Samsung Networks. Kim has 30+ years of experience in Telecommunications and has been instrumental in Samsung’s business growth through the introduction of key technologies such as 5G. We can assume that he will be addressing his speech around the development of 5G in India.
09:23 (IST)
Two of the biggest telecom magnets in India to share the IMC stage
Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share the stage at India Mobile Congress 2018
09:19 (IST)
Here's something we are very excited about at IMC
The Department of Telecommunications will be launching an app will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. For more details click on the link below.
DoT to launch new app to help you access public Wi-Fi at IMC 2018
09:16 (IST)
The event will be beginning shortly
Just a few hours before the biggest technology event of the year get inaugurated and the fun begins. Join us at India Mobile Congress 2018 at Aerocity, New Delhi #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/wAYQm4hdw8— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
09:15 (IST)
Greetings to all! We are LIVE from the second edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. We expect the main topics under discussion to be related to 5G, AI, and IoT. Notable speakers for today will include Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal.
