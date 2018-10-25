Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 09:35 IST

India Mobile Congress 2018 LIVE: Telcos expected to unveil 5G roadmap

We can expect the talking points at IMC 2018 to revolve around the onset of 5G communication.

The India Mobile Congress is in its second edition and it is India's premier mobile technology conference. IMC brings together mobile, internet and technology companies on one platform. It is taking place in New Delhi from 25-27 October.

The event is South Asia’s largest digital forum and this year's theme will be "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate".

India Mobile Congress.

India Mobile Congress.

IMC 2018 will see some of the biggest names in the tech industry and top ministers taking to the stage to speak about future roadmaps in the telecom sector. We can expect the talking points to revolve around the onset of 5G technology and the infrastructure needed to make it a reality in India.

Major foreign tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook, Nokia, Intel, Ericsson and more are also expected to be present.

On Day One of IMC 2018, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, TRAI chairman RS Sharma, Telecom Commission chairperson and secretary Aruna Sundarajan, among others are expected to give keynote speeches.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    The proceedings have begun

  • 09:32 (IST)

    A quick preview of IMC 2018

  • 09:30 (IST)

    IMC 2018 will kick off at 9:45 AM with Samsung Networks President Dr Youngky Kim

    Special Address will be given by Dr. Youngky Kim, President & Head of Samsung Networks. Kim has 30+ years of experience in Telecommunications and has been instrumental in Samsung’s business growth through the introduction of key technologies such as 5G. We can assume that he will be addressing his speech around the development of 5G in India.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Two of the biggest telecom magnets in India to share the IMC stage

    Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share the stage at India Mobile Congress 2018

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Here's something we are very excited about at IMC

    The  Department of Telecommunications will be launching an app will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. For more details click on the link below.

    DoT to launch new app to help you access public Wi-Fi at IMC 2018

  • 09:16 (IST)

    The event will be beginning shortly

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Greetings to all! We are LIVE from the second edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. We expect the main topics under discussion to be related to 5G, AI, and IoT. Notable speakers for today will include Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal.

