Curiosity about space is a never-ending affair for human beings. We always look forward to the insights provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The American space agency has left us amazed numerous times with their images of celestial bodies. But this time, NASA's interesting post caught the attention of users for a different reason.

In the post shared by the agency on 3 June, one can see astronauts celebrating a ‘pizza night’ aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a few photographs attached to the post, the crew members of the ISS including Denis Matveev, Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti are seen having slices of pizza and spending some quality time together. One of the crew members named Bob Hines is also seen posing with a personal-sized pizza. In another image, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is pictured smiling while assembling the toppings on her pizza in microgravity. Poking fun at Watkins, NASA has written, “Add chef to her resume.”

But the most exciting fact has turned out to be the caption. The caption reads, “Scenes from an orbital restaurant.” As per the information provided with the images, the crew members of ISS have the option of having any preferable dish, even if they are 250 miles (almost 402 km) above the Earth. NASA's Johnson Space Centre is responsible for providing them with every possible kind of facility.

The foods come from the Space Food Systems Laboratory of the NASA Johnson Space Centre and crew members get to choose from 200-plus dishes from the menu, which means they are never too far away from their favourite treats. “Crew members can choose from about 200 different items for their standard menu – all of which have been tested, prepared, and packaged by the Space Food Systems Laboratory at NASA Johnson Space Centre,” NASA further added in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has caught much attention on Instagram and over 3.2 lakh users have liked it. While a person wrote, “They all look adorable”, another user joked, “space pizza is outta this world.”

