NASA invites people to send their name to the Moon aboard Artemis I, 'where is the gate?' asks internet

The Artemis I mission aims to test NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Florida’s Cape Canaveral and the Orbit spacecraft


FP TrendingJun 13, 2022 13:36:40 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) surprised its followers on social media on Sunday. The American space agency invited users to send their name on the Moon via the Artemis Mission. The post has grabbed eyeballs across the web.

“You can send your name to the Moon. How? Sign up to get your boarding pass and join the nearly 3 million "passengers" flying around the Moon aboard #Artemis I this year,” wrote NASA. It also shared a video of the rotation of the Moon.

The video was made by combining 36 mosaics of the Moon taken with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’s Wide Angle Camera.

View the post here:


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Once users sign up using the link, they will be presented with a digital boarding pass with their name, flight details and a QR code. The code will take you to an invitation to become part of NASA’s Virtual Guest Program, and virtually attend launches and other events organised by the space agency. The names of the registered users will be kept on a flashdrive that will be flown aboard the Artemis I Mission. The mission will be the first integrated test of the space agency’s deep space exploration systems. The post garnered a variety of reactions and has been viewed over 2.2 million times on Instagram. People shared photos of their boarding passes and thanked NASA for the opportunity.  

Some claimed that they were ready to go to the Moon.

Several wrote that they were excited to be ‘virtual astronauts.’  

Some even asked if they could leave their name on Earth and go to the Moon themselves.

“Hopefully the USB of 3 million names does not end up on a galactic mailing list to get spammed by aliens”, joked a user.  

“I sent my boyfriend to the moon. That was easy!” wrote another.

Here are some other reactions:  

The Artemis I mission aims to test NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Florida’s Cape Canaveral and the Orbit spacecraft. The uncrewed mission is the first in the series of “increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.” NASA’s Artemis missions ultimately aim to launch the land the first woman as well as the first person of colour on the Moon.

