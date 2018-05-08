Xiaomi is currently on a spree of launching smartphones both for China and the global audience. In the last two months, we have seen the launch of the Mi Mix 2S, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 6X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and more recently there are indications of a new smartphone called as the Redmi S2 which is going to be launched on 10 May.

Along with the upcoming launch of the possible Mi 7, a report by Gizmochina tells of another Xiaomi device that is about to see the light of day. The listing surfaced on Geekbench points to a new phone codenamed 'Valentino' and it will come with a brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 638 SoC.

Xiaomi had introduced the Snapdragon 636 chipset in its Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, this is the first time we are hearing of the Snapdragon 638 chipset. As far as the results are concerned the phone showed a single-core score of 1,485 and a multi-core score of 5,440, which is quite impressive for a mid-range phone. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 Pro had scores of 1,332 for single core and multi-core score of 4,631.

So what is this mystery 'Valentino' device? Unfortunately, that isn't very clear. Xiaomi has got the Redmi S2 as an upcoming smartphone but the specs spotted in earlier reports indicated that the phone would come with Snapdragon 625 SoC. We'll have to wait and see what this phone could be.