Mysterious Nokia smartphone surfaces online with no notch, triple-rear camera

There can be no front-facing camera seen on the display of this unidentified Nokia phone.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 14:57 PM IST

Nokia entered the notched display region this year by launching phones like the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1. Now the rumour mill has churned out news claiming the company to launch a new notch-less phone in 2019.

There have been rumours already of the company to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView flagship phone with five rear-mounted cameras as per GizmoChina.

But now a new leak circulating on Weibo shows a different Nokia phone which hasn't been identified yet.

Nokia mysterious phone. Image: Weibo

Nokia mysterious phone. Image: Weibo

The leaked images show the mysterious Nokia smartphone to have a notch-less display, equal sized bezels on the top and both the sides with the bottom being a bit thicker and triple rear cameras.

The bottom bezel is seen to house the Nokia brand name.

There can be no front-facing camera seen on the display. We are wondering what Nokia might have got under its sleeves for the front camera.

The rear-side shows the phone to come with a vertically aligned triple camera setup with a flash below it. There is no sign of the ZEISS branding as well as a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Also, the smartphone seems to have a glass back.

As per the report in GizmoChina, many leaksters are claiming the phone to be equipped with Snapdragon 845 SoC.

There is no news on what the specifications of this mysterious phone might be. It is better to wait for further announcements to confirm the existence of the newly spotted Nokia handset.

