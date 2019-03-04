Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Multi-lens camera solutions company Light plans expanding to self-driving cars

Light, the Palo Alto imaging startup plans to expand to self-driving cars and security cameras

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 16:03:49 IST

The annual mobile exhibition, Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) this year witnessed a host of innovative and innovative products — from double-fold display smartphones to behemoth 18,000 mAh sized brick smartphone. Beyond the foldable and 5G-compatible phones, leading smartphone brands took to the stage to show off their devices’ with a triple or five camera sensors prowess.

The Light L16 camera. Image: Light

The Light L16 camera. Image: Light

While this year’s trade show for phones was a busy edition of ‘consumer-ready foldable phones’ and 5G devices, TechCrunch points out that the MWC 2019 marked the beginning of a ‘new phase’ for Light, the company behind Nokia 9 PureView’s five-camera setup development.

The Palo Alto startup popularly-known for its L16 camera joined forces with three major brands — HMD Global, the Chinese OEM Xiaomi and with Japanese consumer tech giant Sony to develop and market multi-image sensor solutions.

While these major deals are said to likely help the startup become one of the leading players in the smartphone imaging segment in the coming future, Light’s CEO Dave Grannan in an interview told TechCrunch that more partnerships are planned for a ‘2019 announcement.’

While the L16 camera was a limited edition product, Grannan mentioned that they needed to design a ‘reference device’ to show the world what could be done.

“When we started Light five years ago, it wasn’t obvious that we would build a dedicated camera to begin with,” he said.

“We realized that we really needed to build a reference device. Something to show the world what could be done. The idea from the first days was to prove to the world that it could be done and then start licensing our technology into other verticals starting with mobile phones,” Grannan added.

But it’s not just smartphone cameras that Light is planning to invest its potential, the imaging startup plans to expand to self-driving cars and into security cameras as well. Giving due credits to Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank, Grannan said that it was Masayoshi who suggested the company to move to autonomous vehicles.

To recall, Light raised $ 121 million from Soft Bank, Leica last year to expand to self-driving cars. As per the report, the imaging startup was able to attract such huge funding because of its promise of self-driving cars, robots and drones.

Grannan back then said that while Light uses complex algorithms to combine images from multiple camera modules into one high-quality photo, Masayoshi saw the company’s application in the autonomous vehicle as a potential replacement to lidar (Light detection and ranging).

Light’s technology is said to be lighter and cheaper than lidar, the company’s CEO believes it can offer ‘imaging systems’ at a fraction of the current LIDAR rigs cost.

While Grannan shared insight into its future plans, it didn’t share any specific details of how and when it will implement its technology and advent to the automotive space. At present, the company is more focused on mobile, and Grannan said that the multiple camera array on the smartphones will continue to expand. He noted that Light is currently working on a nine-camera module, however, he didn’t reveal the specific brand.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi joins forces with the company that designed Nokia 9's five-camera setup

Feb 26, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset

Feb 19, 2019

Nokia

MWC 2019: Nokia 210 feature phone launched alongside Nokia 1.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2

Feb 24, 2019

Nokia

MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras announced for $699 globally

Feb 24, 2019

Nokia

Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream

Feb 24, 2019

MWC 2019

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X, Samsung Galaxy S10, Sony Xperia 1 and other flagships seen at MWC

Feb 27, 2019

science

Moon Swirls

Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar wind

Mar 04, 2019

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this week

Mar 04, 2019

Carbon Control

New powder can capture carbon pollution from power plants cheaply, effectively

Mar 04, 2019

Marine Life

Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shores

Mar 03, 2019