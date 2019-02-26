tech2 News Staff

Light, a company that made waves across the mobile photography realm with the launch of the L16 camera (which had a whopping 16 cameras) has now joined forces with Xiaomi.

With smartphones getting more and more lenses on the back, Light, a company that chooses to call itself the "world’s most advanced imaging platform", will likely help Xiaomi integrate multi-lens setups on their smartphones. The company not only focuses on hardware but also on algorithms that aid the digital processing of images shot through multiple lenses.

Xiaomi isn't the only one working with Light though. HMD Global's Nokia 9 Pureview, which sports five rear-facing cameras, happens to be powered by technology from Light. The company, known for its work in computational photography, also agreed on a deal with Sony to jointly develop and market multi-image sensor solutions.

Announcing their collaboration at MWC in Barcelona, CEO and co-founder of Light, Dave Grannan said, "Light’s computational imaging is forever changing the way our devices see the world, and we look forward to applying our pioneering multi-camera technology and empowering their devices with the imaging solutions of the future."

But when do we start seeing an outcome of this collaboration on a Xiaomi smartphone? Well, we don't know yet. Given the strides Xiaomi has made over the past year in terms of image processing, this sure means that we'll see further improvements down the line.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.