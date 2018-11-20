Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Motorola's upcoming flagship condenamed Odin might be powered by Snapdragon 8150

Motorola's upcoming device might be equipped with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 14:38 PM IST

Motorola planned to launch a few months back the Moto Z3, which is powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, along with a 5G Mod, but the mod wasn't available during the launch.

According to a new report in XDA developers, Motorola is now said to be working on a new flagship that too with the latest chipset by Qualcomm which is rumoured to be Snapdragon 8150 SoC along with a 5G Mod support. The chipset is set to feature a dedicated NPU and be manufactured using a 7nm process.

There is no news on what the new device's market name might be, but it is speculated to be called as Motorola Moto Z4 with the codename Odin and is said to be developed in North America.

The Moto Z3 with the Verizon 5G mod. Image: Motorola US

The report further states that the upcoming device might be equipped with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device is said to be running on Android 9 Pie.

Also, there is news on the phone to be working on an in-display fingerprint scanner, but there is no certainty on the upcoming Motorola device, code-named Odin to be equipped with it.

The company is said to be testing the phone keeping the Moto Mod support in place, but there is no news on whether the phone would support the earlier Mods as this would be a fourth-generation model and Motorola had earlier committed to only support “three generations” on the Moto Z lineup.

The 5G Moto Mod might be made possible through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem. This was used even by Verizon to complete its first 5G data transmission which was supposed to be released along with the Moto Z3 through the 5G Moto Mod.

They have also mentioned that the upcoming device might be a Verizon exclusive just like the Moto Z3.

