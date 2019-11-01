Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola's folding Razr Flip phone leaked ahead of its official launch rumoured to be on 13 November

We see the familiar clamshell design that made the original Moto Razr quite popular.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 10:27:01 IST

The Moto Razr folding phone has been in the pipeline for quite some time and there have been countless rumours and renders floating about the device. The company is going to hold an unveiling event on 13 November where it is widely believed that the Moto Razr Flip will launch. Now ahead of this event, we appear to have our first look at the device.

Motorolas folding Razr Flip phone leaked ahead of its official launch rumoured to be on 13 November

Moto Razr concept. Evan Blass

As per an image shared by reputed tipster Evan Blass, we see the familiar clamshell design that made the original Moto Razr quite popular. Only this time, the phone will not have a T9 keyboard but an entire display that can be folded shut. Like the Galaxy Fold, Moto has also opted for a folding display tech on its device and it is said to bend vertically instead of horizontally like the Fold.

The device will also not be very spec-heavy if the past rumours are anything to go by. The phone is expected to sport a Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

The battery s rumoured to be of a measly 2,730 mAh capacity which indicates Motorola's inclination towards a slimmer device. The screen inside was said to be a 6.2-inch panel with 876 x 2,142-pixel resolution, while the outer panel will settle for 600 x 800-pixel resolution.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Motorola

Motorola's rumoured foldable phone Razr might launch on 13 November

Oct 18, 2019
Motorola's rumoured foldable phone Razr might launch on 13 November
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with an in-display camera says a new report

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with an in-display camera says a new report

Oct 18, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019