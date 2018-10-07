Sunday, October 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 October, 2018 18:02 IST

Early renders of the Moto G7 reveal the inclusion of a waterdrop-style notch

The Moto G7 appears to feature a 3D curved glass back similar to the one seen on the Moto X4.

It's been barely a few months that Motorola launched its Moto G6 series in India but it seems like early renders of the Moto G7 may already be beginning to surface.

A generally reliable source of leaks and renders, OnLeaks happened to share what we may call the first CAD-based renders of the Moto G7. There were also rumours that Motorola will likely launch just two versions of Moto G7 next year — the Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus.

Moto G7 render. Image: MySmartPrice

Moto G7 render. Image: MySmartPrice

Looking at the video as well as the images, the most obvious difference between the Moto G6 and the Moto G7 is the waterdrop-style notch at the top. The Moto G6 series did not feature a notch and the inclusion of a notch will ensure a larger display and a larger screen-to-body ratio. However, being a budget-oriented series, the phone will have a sizable chin which is accustomed to seeing in the segment.

Image: MySmartPrice

Image: MySmartPrice

Turn the phone around and the Moto G7 appears to feature a 3D curved glass back similar to the one seen on the Moto X4. We also see two camera sensors and a dual-LED flash housed inside the circular camera module at the rear. Below the circular module is a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the Motorola logo. On the bottom, we have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a single speaker grille and a USB-C port.

A recent report also seems to list out a set of internal specifications that the Moto G7 is expected to arrive with. As per the report, the G7 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, that may be coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will be expandable to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The leak also lists that the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup a the back, which will comprise of a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. Up front, is reported a 12 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Further, the Moto G7 is believed to feature a fingerprint sensor. It will apparently be fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery, and will likely come with Motorola's proprietary Turbo Charge fast charging technology.

However, all of this is to taken with a sizable amount of salt since the Moto G7 series is expected to arrive in April 2019 which is quite some time away. Therefore, even though these renders have been created from recovered CAD files, Motorola could decide to switch things up over time.

