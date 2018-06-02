Lenovo-owned Motorola on 1 June announced its partnership with Twitter India for livestreaming the launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India.

As part of the four-and-a-half-hour livestreaming, people around the world will be able to see the unveiling of Motorola phones as it happens via "Moto Showtime" on Twitter.

"Through this partnership with Twitter India, we are going to unveil our new products -- Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in an entertaining and engaging manner," said Rachna Lather, marketing head, Motorola Mobility India.

People can tweet with #Motog6 and #Motog6play to use the custom emoji and in real-time see the livestream on Twitter along with live conversations in a single view, Motorola said in a statement.

"We're excited to collaborate with Motorola for their special livestream experience to celebrate their latest mobile phone launch on Twitter," said Taranjeet Singh, country director, Twitter.

The launch will commence on 4 June, 11.45 a.m. onwards.

The event will be hosted by Manish Paul along with performances by several artists including Jasleen Royal, Raaga Trippin Acapella group and others.