Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 July, 2018 19:33 IST

Motorola teases Moto G6 Plus to launch in India with a rear dual camera setup

Dubbed 'BuiltForMore', the teaser of Motorola's new offering focuses on the camera.

Motorola India teased the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India with a tweet which says that, the device would be "coming soon".

The Moto G6 Plus comes from the Moto G6 lineup which was launched in Brazil along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. Dubbed 'BuiltForMore', the teaser clearly focuses on the camera. When the Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched in India, they were priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999. The Moto G6 Plus was launched in Brazil at a price of $370. If it comes to India, it might roughly cost Rs 25,000.

The device has a 5.9-inch LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. The phone will run on Android 8.0 (Oreo). Camera-wise the device has a dual camera setup (12 MP+7 MP) with an LED flash below it. On the front, we see that the device has an 8 MP camera in front.

It packs a decent 3,200 mAh battery.

In terms of the sensor, the Moto G6 Play has a fingerprint sensor, gyrometer, compass, and a proximity sensor.

When the phone was launched in Brazil, two variants were launched, these were 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

also see

Honor 9N

Comparison: Honor 9N vs Asus ZenFone Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Moto G6 Play

Jul 24, 2018

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Moto E5 Plus, Honor 7X and more

Jul 16, 2018

science

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July: How is redness of the Moon measured

Jul 26, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018