Motorola India teased the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India with a tweet which says that, the device would be "coming soon".

The Moto G6 Plus comes from the Moto G6 lineup which was launched in Brazil along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. Dubbed 'BuiltForMore', the teaser clearly focuses on the camera. When the Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched in India, they were priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999. The Moto G6 Plus was launched in Brazil at a price of $370. If it comes to India, it might roughly cost Rs 25,000.

It’s time to ask for more from your smartphone. Get ready to say hello to the #MotoG6Plus, which is #BuiltForMore with a smart camera and serious performance! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/2xtxPsq5PB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 26, 2018

The device has a 5.9-inch LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. The phone will run on Android 8.0 (Oreo). Camera-wise the device has a dual camera setup (12 MP+7 MP) with an LED flash below it. On the front, we see that the device has an 8 MP camera in front.

It packs a decent 3,200 mAh battery.

In terms of the sensor, the Moto G6 Play has a fingerprint sensor, gyrometer, compass, and a proximity sensor.

When the phone was launched in Brazil, two variants were launched, these were 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.