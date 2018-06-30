Motorola India in a tweet has confirmed that it will launch the Moto E5 Plus from the Moto E series in July. However, the video did not say anything about the Moto E5.

BIG battery. BIG screen. For BIG entertainment. The #motoe5plus is on its way. Get set to say #helloentertainment! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/eGKxElhLmY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 29, 2018

As per the tweet, the E5 Plus will feature a massive battery and an increased screen size. Tagged #helloentertainment, the smartphone is all set to launch at a time when the Vivo Nex, Xiaomi Mi A2, and the Oppo Find X are all scheduled to launch.

Motorola had announced the Moto E5 Plus globally at an event in April, along with the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus.

The Moto E5 Plus will likely be launched in India in a single 2 GB RAM variant with 16 GB of internal storage which is expandable upto 256 GB. It sports a 5.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels.

The new offering from Motorola also packs a 5,000 mAh battery which evidently makes the phone heavy at 196 grams. Inside, processor duties are handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and runs on Android Oreo 8.0.

In Brazil, the phone was launched in two colour variants — Gold and Graphite, so do expect the same options to be made available in India as well.