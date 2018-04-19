Motorola at its launch event held in Sau Paulo, Brazil announced the upgraded versions of the Moto G and Moto E series.
The smartphones according to The Verge have been priced between $100 to $370 and will basically cover the entry level to the budget segment for Motorola.
One detail to note is that not all of the new smartphones have been launched globally. The Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play will make it to US markets, while Brazil gets Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus along with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.
Local pricing and availability details will be available only once Motorola decides upon what smartphone it wants to sell where. These details are expected to emerge only once the local launches are finalised upon.
Since there are a ton of details we have placed all of them in a convenient table below:
|Smartphone
|Moto G6
|Moto G6 Play
|Moto G6 Plus
|Moto E5
|Moto E5 Play
|Moto E5 Plus
|Display Size (inch)
|5.7
|5.7
|5.9
|5.7
|5.2
|5.9
|Resolution (pixels)
|2160 x1080
|1440 x 720
|2160 x1080
|1440 x 720
|1280 x 720
|1440 x 720
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|424
|282
|409
|282
|282
|269
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3
|154.4 x 72.2 x 9
|160 x 75.5 x 8
|154.4 x 72.2 x 9
|151 x 74 x 9
|160.9 x 75.3 x 9.4
|Weight (gm)
|167
|175
|167
|174
|150
|196
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Single
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 Ghz
|8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz
|8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 Ghz
|4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz
|4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz
|4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 508
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|RAM
|3 GB, 4 GB
|3 GB
|4 GB, 6 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|On-Board Memory
|32,64 GB
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP
|13 MP f/2.0
|12 MP f/1.7 + 5 MP
|13 MP f/2.0
|8 MP f/2.0
|12 Mp f/2.0
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Secondary Camera
|8 MP
|8 MP
|8 MP
|5 MP
|5 MP
|5 MP
|Video Capture
|1080p
|1080p
|2160p
|1080p
|1080p
|1080p
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
|4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
|5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, front
|Yes, rear
|Yes, front
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|micro USB 2.0
|micro USB 2.0
|micro USB 2.0
|micro USB 2.0
|micro USB 2.0
|micro USB 2.0
|USB Standard
|Type-C
|USB v2.0
|Type-C
|Type-C
|USB v2.0
|Type-C
|Battery (mAh)
|3,000
|4,000
|3,200
|4,000
|2,800
|5,000
|Quick Charge
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Indigo, Silver, Rose Gold, Black
|Indigo, Gold
|Indigo, Gold
|Platinum, Gold
|Black, Dark lake, Flash gray
|Gold, Graphite
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 22:02 PM