Motorola at its launch event held in Sau Paulo, Brazil announced the upgraded versions of the Moto G and Moto E series.

The smartphones according to The Verge have been priced between $100 to $370 and will basically cover the entry level to the budget segment for Motorola.

One detail to note is that not all of the new smartphones have been launched globally. The Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play will make it to US markets, while Brazil gets Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus along with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.

Local pricing and availability details will be available only once Motorola decides upon what smartphone it wants to sell where. These details are expected to emerge only once the local launches are finalised upon.

Since there are a ton of details we have placed all of them in a convenient table below: