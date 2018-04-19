You are here:
Motorola launches new Moto G6 and Moto E5 lineup with price tags starting from $100

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 19, 2018 22:02 PM IST

Motorola at its launch event held in Sau Paulo, Brazil announced the upgraded versions of the Moto G and Moto E series.

The Moto G6. Motorola

The smartphones according to The Verge have been priced between $100 to $370 and will basically cover the entry level to the budget segment for Motorola.

One detail to note is that not all of the new smartphones have been launched globally. The Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play will make it to US markets, while Brazil gets Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus along with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.

Local pricing and availability details will be available only once Motorola decides upon what smartphone it wants to sell where. These details are expected to emerge only once the local launches are finalised upon.

Since there are a ton of details we have placed all of them in a convenient table below:

Smartphone Moto G6 Moto G6 Play Moto G6 Plus Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Moto E5 Plus
Display Size (inch) 5.7 5.7 5.9 5.7 5.2 5.9
Resolution (pixels) 2160 x1080 1440 x 720 2160 x1080 1440 x 720 1280 x 720 1440 x 720
Pixel Density (PPI) 424 282 409 282 282 269
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 160 x 75.5 x 8 154.4 x 72.2 x 9 151 x 74 x 9 160.9 x 75.3 x 9.4
Weight (gm) 167 175 167 174 150 196
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Single Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Quad-core Quad-core Quad-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 Ghz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 Ghz 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 Ghz
GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 505 Adreno 508 Adreno 308 Adreno 308 Adreno 308
RAM 3 GB, 4 GB 3 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB
On-Board Memory 32,64 GB 32 GB 64, 128 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP 13 MP f/2.0 12 MP f/1.7 + 5 MP 13 MP f/2.0 8 MP f/2.0 12 Mp f/2.0
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Autofocus Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera 8 MP 8 MP 8 MP 5 MP 5 MP 5 MP
Video Capture 1080p 1080p 2160p 1080p 1080p 1080p
Flash Dual-LED LED Dual-LED LED LED LED
OS Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR 5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR 4.2, A2DP, LE 4.2, A2DP, LE 4.2, A2DP, LE
NFC No No No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, front Yes, rear Yes, front Yes, rear Yes, rear Yes, rear
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type micro USB 2.0 micro USB 2.0 micro USB 2.0 micro USB 2.0 micro USB 2.0 micro USB 2.0
USB Standard Type-C USB v2.0 Type-C Type-C USB v2.0 Type-C
Battery (mAh) 3,000 4,000 3,200 4,000 2,800 5,000
Quick Charge Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Colors Indigo, Silver, Rose Gold, Black Indigo, Gold Indigo, Gold Platinum, Gold Black, Dark lake, Flash gray Gold, Graphite

 


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 22:02 PM


