Monday, March 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Motorola Razr 2019 will go up against Galaxy Z Flip that priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2020 09:05:03 IST

Motorola launched its foldable screen smartphone - Motorola Razr 2019 - last year in San Francisco at a price of $1,500. Today, this smartphone will officially debut in India at 12:30 pm. This Motorola smartphone will go up against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (First impressions) that debuted in India last month at a price of Rs 1,09,999.

A teaser of Motorola Razr 2019 has also appeared on Flipkart, which gives a look at the smartphone and hints that it might be available for sale on Flipkart.

Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Motorola Razr. Image: Motorola India

Motorola Razr 2019 launch: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm and you can visit the Flipkart microsite to watch the live stream. You can also head to the company's official YouTube page or tap on the link below to catch the live updates.

Motorola Razr 2019 US specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch  OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 March

Mar 04, 2020
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 March

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020