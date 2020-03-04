tech2 News Staff

Motorola launched its foldable screen smartphone Motorola Razr 2019 back in November last year in Los Angeles. The company is now reportedly going to launch it in India on 16 March.

This foldable smartphone will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip (First impressions), which is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Motorola has announced the launch in media invites.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.



