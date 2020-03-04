Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 March

Motorola Razr 2019 is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2020 15:16:24 IST

Motorola launched its foldable screen smartphone Motorola Razr 2019 back in November last year in Los Angeles. The company is now reportedly going to launch it in India on 16 March.

This foldable smartphone will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip (First impressions), which is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Motorola has announced the launch in media invites.

Motorola Razr. Image: Motorola India

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch  OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


