Marking the return of the Motorola brand is the new Motorola One Power according to a leaked image on Android Headlines. The phone is the first Android One device to have a notch and the design is very Apple-like with a prominent notch visible.

Coming to the design, apart from having the notch, which is rather wide, the phone has a metal black finish and vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back. It has thin bezels throughout. The Motorola logo is prominently visible at the rear.

The device will be powered by Android One, making it the first Motorola device as part of the Android One program. As it is Moto devices come with almost stock Android along with the special Moto features. The idea to go completely stock will be most welcome.

What is unusual is that it is called Motorola One Power and not the usual Moto, that the company has been using as their branding. The company had only recently introduced the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play.

According to Android Headlines, the parent company Lenovo has gone back and forth between Moto, Motorola and Moto by Lenovo.

The device will be available in the US, but we do not know when the device will reach the markets and how it will be priced.

There is not much information about the specifications, but the phone could be what was intended to be the Moto X5, the leaked images of which released earlier in 2018. The plans of the Moto X5 were reportedly cancelled, as it sacked 190 people from its Chicago team.

This is the first time we’re hearing of the Motorola One Power, and it’s pretty clear from images what the phone will look like.