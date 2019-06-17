Monday, June 17, 2019Back to
Motorola One Power gets another price drop of Rs 2,000 in India; to sell at 12,999

Motorola One Power was launched at a price of Rs 15,999 and got a price cut of Rs 1,000 recently.

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 16:53:28 IST

Just when smartphone manufacturer Motorola is gearing up for its India launch of the Motorola One Vision on 20 June, the company has slashed prices of the predecessor of the upcoming smartphone, Motorola One Power (Review). The smartphone maker, launched its budget-friendly phone, Motorola One Power last year, at a price of Rs 15,999.

Earlier, the cost of the phone was cut down to Rs 14,999 earlier and now the price of the phone has been dropped by Rs 2,000. The smartphone is now available at Flipkart at a price of Rs 12,999.

Motorola One Power. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Motorola One Power Specifications

Moto One Power comes with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 2,246 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, Moto One Power houses a dual rear camera setup which includes a 16 MP and a 5 MP sensors. On the front, there is one 12 MP camera. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity that claims to offer six-hour battery life with a 15-minute charge using Motorola's TurboPower charger. It runs on Android 9 Pie.

